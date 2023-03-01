Teachers in the Skegness area downed tools today in a ’historic’ dispute over pay.

King Edward V1 Academy in Spilsby.

The strike by National Education Union (NEU) members in the Midlands and the east of England follows action in the north of England earlier in the week.

Three days of action have been planned for this week and the union says most schools are expected to offer limited access to learning or close all together.

Skegness Academy had a ‘limited number of teachers and staff working’. A spokesperson for the Academy said: “We take the safety and wellbeing of our pupils and staff with the utmost seriousness. Due to national strike action, we have a limited number of teachers and staff working today which means we are unable to welcome all pupils to site safely. Therefore, we made the difficult decision that the Academy would be operating remotely today for the majority of pupils.

““To ensure minimal disruption to learning, our pupils are continuing their learning remotely. The academy remains open for our vulnerable pupils.

“We look forward to welcoming everyone back to the Academy tomorrow.”

Skegness Grammar School was also open for some year groups today, according to sources, and King Edward VI Academy in Spilsby was open for years 11 and 13.

Teachers at Spilsby Primary School were also amongst those downing tools.

Further strikes are planned for all eligible members on March 15 and 16.

Dr Mary Bousted and Kevin Courtney, Joint General Secretaries of the National Education Union, said they had met Gillian Keegan, Secretary of State for Education, : "We have continually raised our concerns with successive education secretaries about teacher and support staff pay and its funding in schools and colleges, but instead of seeking to resolve the issue they have sat on their hands.

“This is not about a pay rise but correcting historic real-terms pay cuts. Teachers have lost 23% in real-terms since 2010, and support staff 27% over the same period. The average 5% pay rise for teachers this year is some 7% behind inflation. In the midst of a cost of living crisis, that is an unsustainable situation.