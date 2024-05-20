Team from Gainsborough company to take on Three Peaks challenge for Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​A team of adventurers from a Gainsborough business are aiming to go the extra mile for charity as they pledge to complete the Three Peaks Challenge for the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance.

The team of eight, led by Gainsborough-based business Rix K9 Fuels, is looking to raise more than £5,000 for the charity.

The challenge involves climbing the three highest peaks in the UK, Ben Nevis in Scotland, Scarfell Pike in England, and Snowdon in Wales, in under 24 hours and has been organised by Craig Belshaw, an account manager at Rix K9 Fuels, on Marshall Way, Gainsborough.

Craig, 41, a seasoned marathon runner and hill walker, said: “As a business, we’ve long supported Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance but that has mainly been through displaying their logo on the back of our tankers and shaking a bucket at local agricultural shows.

Craig Belshaw, Nicole Foster, Steve Griffiths, and Beth Griffiths from Rix K9 Fuels will all be taking part in the National Three Peaks Challenge for the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance

“But I recently met with the crew and found out it cost £4,000 for each mission they get called out to.

“The service gets no government funding so relies on donations from individuals and businesses to carry out the amazing works it does.

“Hearing this made me want to do some more serious fundraising for the service and after giving it some thought, we settled on trying to complete the National Three Peaks.”

Joe Harper, Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance Corporate Partnerships manager, said: “We are incredibly grateful to Craig and his team for supporting us by taking on this incredible challenge.

“The first three months of 2024 have been our busiest start to a year on record. And we know the demand for our service will continue to increase as the days get longer.

“We will need £13 million this year to keep our helicopter in the sky and our fleet of critical care cars on the road, providing a 24/7, 365 days a year service.

“As we receive no Government funding, we really do rely on our local communities and businesses in Lincs and Notts like Rix K9 Fuels to support our work.”