Team from Skegness law firm to tackle 60-mile Dambusters Ride for the RAF Benevolent Fund

Four riders from Hodgkinsons Solicitors will be taking part in the Dambusters Ride, a cycle challenge organised by the RAF Benevolent Fund, the RAF’s leading welfare charity.

The team consists of Stephen Hill (Director and Personal Injury Solicitor), Sam Sleight (Chartered Legal Executive and Head of Civil and IDU Departments), Cameron Hill (Residential Paralegal) and William Middleton (keen cyclist and brother of Legal Secretary, Jemma Middleton).

The Dambusters Ride pays tribute to the Dambusters, members of the RAF's 617 Squadron who were assembled to bomb three dams in Germany's Ruhr Valley on the night of 16-17 May 1943 – also known as Operation Chastise. It was a risky raid, dropping the revolutionary bouncing bomb at low level, and the cost was high. Of 133 crew who left, only 53 returned.

Team captain Sam Sleight, who lives in Burgh-Le-Marsh, said: “My uncle has served in the Royal Air Force since 2004 and was in the Army before that, so helping charities that support military personnel and veterans is really important to me.

"In addition to raising money for a worthy cause.

"I’m looking forward to a day out riding with my friends and colleagues and seeing a different part of the county along the way.”

The Dambusters Ride consists of two elements: a Virtual Ride on May 7 to 8 and a Heritage Ride taking place in Lincolnshire on Saturday, May 14, with two distances for riders to choose from; either 60 or 100 miles.

Lisa Hunt, Regional Fundraiser at the RAF Benevolent Fund, added: “The Dambusters Ride was an enormous success in 2021, raising nearly £200,000 for the Fund.

"We want this year’s event to be even bigger, so we’re calling on our supporters and any eager cyclists to join the 2022 challenge.

"If you’re unable to make it to Lincolnshire for the main event on Saturday, May 14, please consider signing up for the virtual ride, which will allow you to complete your miles in any other location over the weekend of May7-8 instead.”

The RAF Benevolent Fund provides financial, emotional, and practical assistance to serving and retired RAF personnel and their families. This includes grants to help with financial difficulty, free memberships for Headspace, Airplay youth clubs, and more.