Tee-rifically daring fundraiser for golf captain

Lady Captain at Louth Golf Club, Nichola Templeton, will be taking part in a tandem skydive next weekend to help raise money .
Nichola said: “Doing this for my chosen charity is very out of my comfort zone as I don't like heights, and have a fear of falling which a lot of people find funny obviously!
"My main reason for helping this charity is that I do have a very close relative with dementia.
So far, Nichola has raised £610 for Dementia UK, smashing her original target of £500, and is hoping to raise even more before the skydive.
To make a donation to Nichola’s cause, you can visit her JustGiving page at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/nichola-templeton