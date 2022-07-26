Tee-rifically daring fundraiser for golf captain

Louth Golf Club's Ladies' Captain, Nichola Templeton.

Lady Captain at Louth Golf Club, Nichola Templeton, will be taking part in a tandem skydive next weekend to help raise money .

Nichola said: “Doing this for my chosen charity is very out of my comfort zone as I don't like heights, and have a fear of falling which a lot of people find funny obviously!

"My main reason for helping this charity is that I do have a very close relative with dementia.

So far, Nichola has raised £610 for Dementia UK, smashing her original target of £500, and is hoping to raise even more before the skydive.