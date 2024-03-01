Teen wins holiday on Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway for tireless fundraising

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Summer Willetts, 14, was invited to the ITV Saturday evening prime time show last Saturday (February 24) as a thank you for being nominated as an ‘unsung hero’ for her dedication to helping others.

During the Ant and Dec show the whole audience were given holidays of their choice after it was revealed they had all worked hard to help others.

Last year, Summer was honoured raised £36,000 for multiple charities over the past five years and awarded a British Citizen Youth Award.

Katie and her family in the audience as Ant McPartlin makes the announcement about the holiday.

The trip was a treat in itself for the reigning Skegness Carnival Queen but proud mum, Katie, said winning the holiday was ‘overwhelming’..

“We were invited by ITV after someone nominated Summer as an unsung hero for her charity work,” said Katie. “We won a Takeaway getaway, which is either a seven-night beach holiday or cruise.

"We are all still in shock. It was so nice for the show to recognise so many people for the work they do within their community.

"It's so overwhelming.”

Katie and her family outside television centre.

