Teen wins holiday on Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway for tireless fundraising
and live on Freeview channel 276
Summer Willetts, 14, was invited to the ITV Saturday evening prime time show last Saturday (February 24) as a thank you for being nominated as an ‘unsung hero’ for her dedication to helping others.
During the Ant and Dec show the whole audience were given holidays of their choice after it was revealed they had all worked hard to help others.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Last year, Summer was honoured raised £36,000 for multiple charities over the past five years and awarded a British Citizen Youth Award.
The trip was a treat in itself for the reigning Skegness Carnival Queen but proud mum, Katie, said winning the holiday was ‘overwhelming’..
“We were invited by ITV after someone nominated Summer as an unsung hero for her charity work,” said Katie. “We won a Takeaway getaway, which is either a seven-night beach holiday or cruise.
"We are all still in shock. It was so nice for the show to recognise so many people for the work they do within their community.
"It's so overwhelming.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
Summer is already organising her ‘biggest fundraiser yet’ – a Gala Night at Hatters Hotel in Drummond Road, Skegness, on Saturday, July 27. Doors open 7pm tickets are £15 each, including two games of bingo, a buffet and entertainment. Hosted by Spencer Greaves. Singers Danni-Leigh, Johnny Lodge and Sian Cheetham. Proceeds go to Seaside Greyhounds, which us Summer's chosen charity for the year.