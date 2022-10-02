Teenage Market coming back to Horncastle this weekend

Bill Mills at July's Teenage Market in Horncastle.

The Teenage Market is a fast-growing nationwide initiative set up by teenage brothers Joe and Tom Barratt in Stockport to give young traders and performers a chance to showcase their creative products and talents.

July’s first Teenage Market in Horncastle was hailed a huge success, with dozens of youngsters coming to the market place to peddle their wares, including jewellery, cakes and wooden items, and the Horncastle Young Farmers also attended.

Councillor Adam Grist, Portfolio Holder for Market Towns and the Rural Economy said: "What another amazing opportunity for young people to get involved with this unique market once again following a huge success back in July.

"We are delighted to be able to give young people a free platform to get their businesses off the ground and showcase their creative talents.

He added, "There are so many positive opportunities that can come out of this with the aim of the event being all about inspiring the next generation of market traders in East Lindsey and hopefully we will see some of the traders coming back in the future."

Tthe Teenage Market at Horncastle on Saturday will also see entertainment provided by students from Banovallum School.