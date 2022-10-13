Teenage Market's triumphant return to Horncastle
After a successful first event back in the summer, teens peddling their wares were given a second opportunity last weekend.
The Teenage Market is a fast-growing nationwide initiative set up by teenage brothers Joe and Tom Barratt in Stockport to give young traders and performers a chance to showcase their creative products and talents.
July’s first Teenage Market in Horncastle was hailed a huge success, with dozens of youngsters coming to the market place to showcase their talents.
At Saturday’s event, there were many stalls from youngsters from the town, , including jewellery, cakes and wooden items, and the Horncastle Young Farmers also attended, with entertainment provided by students from Banovallum School.
