Teenage Market's triumphant return to Horncastle

Olivia Cash of Horncastle with her stall Handmade by Liv.

The Teenage Market is a fast-growing nationwide initiative set up by teenage brothers Joe and Tom Barratt in Stockport to give young traders and performers a chance to showcase their creative products and talents.

July’s first Teenage Market in Horncastle was hailed a huge success, with dozens of youngsters coming to the market place to showcase their talents.

At Saturday’s event, there were many stalls from youngsters from the town, , including jewellery, cakes and wooden items, and the Horncastle Young Farmers also attended, with entertainment provided by students from Banovallum School.

Chloe Lee of Kirton with her Miss Quirky-dermy stall.

Chloe Blades of Skegness,, with her country creatures illustrations

Angel Bailey, 13, of Horncastle with her Angel's Hand Sown Crafts stall.