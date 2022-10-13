Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Teenage Market's triumphant return to Horncastle

After a successful first event back in the summer, teens peddling their wares were given a second opportunity last weekend.

By Rachel Armitage
26 minutes ago
Updated 13th Oct 2022, 9:23am
Olivia Cash of Horncastle with her stall Handmade by Liv.
Olivia Cash of Horncastle with her stall Handmade by Liv.

The Teenage Market is a fast-growing nationwide initiative set up by teenage brothers Joe and Tom Barratt in Stockport to give young traders and performers a chance to showcase their creative products and talents.

July’s first Teenage Market in Horncastle was hailed a huge success, with dozens of youngsters coming to the market place to showcase their talents.

At Saturday’s event, there were many stalls from youngsters from the town, , including jewellery, cakes and wooden items, and the Horncastle Young Farmers also attended, with entertainment provided by students from Banovallum School.

Most Popular

Chloe Lee of Kirton with her Miss Quirky-dermy stall.

Advertisement

Chloe Blades of Skegness,, with her country creatures illustrations
Angel Bailey, 13, of Horncastle with her Angel's Hand Sown Crafts stall.
Abbie Devall, 14 and Luke Etches, 14 of Woodhal Spa on the Ice Scream 969 stall.