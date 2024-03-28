Tell us your favourite chippy along the Skegness coast ahead of Good Fry-Day
It's a longstanding tradition in the UK that fish is eaten on a Friday and this comes from the Roman Catholic belief that meet should not be eaten on that day.
So on this important date of Good Friday in the church calandar, what better day than Good Fry-Day to treat yourself!
The tradition of fish and chips Fridays holds as strong today than ever. Many schools serve fish on a Friday and many Brits see Friday as the night to have a fish and chips supper.
With so many great chippies to choose from, we would love to hear your recommendations. Post them on our link to this article on the Skegness Standard Facebook page.
Last year top of your favourites was Marina Fish and Chips in Chapel St Leonards. And in December last year Lincolnshire World reported the chippy was amongst the Top 10 successful entries in the Best Takeout of the Year category of the National Fish and Chip Awards.
The nation's favourite dish has been celebrated in this way for 36 years, acknowledging the people and businesses who provide Brits with the best of the best.
Tell us where you will be heading on Good ‘Fry-day’ by visiting our post on https://www.facebook.com/skegness.standard.