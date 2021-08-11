Temporary changes to ‘walk in service’ at Louth Urgent Treatment Centre

News

Susan Ombler, Deputy Director of Nursing and Quality at LCHS, said: “Due to unprecedented staffing pressures on our services and across the Lincolnshire system, the trust, in communication with other partners, has made the decision to temporarily change the delivery of services from the Louth Urgent Treatment Centre.

“From today, Wednesday, August 11 until Monday, August 16, between 8pm and 8am, the Urgent Treatment Centre at Louth will not be offering a ‘walk in’ service but will be offering appointments which can be booked via NHS111.

“We are making these temporary changes to ensure patients are looked after in a way that best protects their needs during this period of staffing pressures on our services due to coronavirus. The Urgent Treatment Centre in Skegness remains open 24 hours each day.

“Patients can also access telephone and video consultations with our award-winning Clinical Assessment Service and home visits where appropriate by calling NHS 111, going online to 111.NHS.uk or using the NHS app”.

The trust is working hard with other NHS healthcare providers to ensure NHS staff are in the right services to care for patients as best we can in these difficult times.

The changes to the way patients access care at the Urgent Treatment Centre in Louth will be reviewed regularly and restored to support walk in patients overnight as soon as possible.