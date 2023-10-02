Register
BREAKING
Second 'wonky' pub near Crooked House torched in suspected arson
Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray ‘wrestled out’ of Tory conference
Northern leader hits out at PM’s ‘lies’ over rail projects and HS2
John Lewis boss Dame Sharon White to step down
Covid-19 vaccine scientists win Nobel prize for medicine
Two men - aged 53 and 65 - dead after horrific attack

Ten arrests following Operation Stronghold in Gainsborough

Ten arrests were made following an operation targeting drugs, criminality and traffic offences in Gainsborough.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 12:45 BST
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 12:45 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The local policing team were joined by officers from specialist operations to detect, deter and disrupt offenders.

The operation follows an immense amount of work by the local officers in Gainsborough over the last few weeks.

By listening to the concerns of the local community and working with partners, the policing team aimed to reduce offending and address anti-social behaviour.

Most Popular
Ten arrests were made following an operation targeting drugs, criminality and traffic offences in GainsboroughTen arrests were made following an operation targeting drugs, criminality and traffic offences in Gainsborough
Ten arrests were made following an operation targeting drugs, criminality and traffic offences in Gainsborough

By having their ears to the ground and speaking with local people, the community beat team have been able to develop intelligence sufficient for three search warrants to be granted in and around King Street area.

The three warrants were executed at the same time and led to si people being arrested on suspicion of possessing class A drugs with intent to supply. The investigation is ongoing.

During the operation a further four people were arrested for offences including GBH and driving while impaired through drugs.

Dozens of vehicles were stopped, five vehicles were seized, six drivers dealt with for traffic offences were dealt with including not having a licence and use of a mobile phone.

PC Lindsay Postles, community beat manager for South West Ward, Gainsborough, said: “I am happy with the result, however, there is more work to be done to ensure the issues do not resurface and we will carry on working with our community and partners to address the broader concerns.

“Drug dealing and anti-social behaviour can have a terrible impact on those living nearby.

"Working together can see real results.

“I’m grateful for the help of the local community in Gainsborough and ask for their continued support so we can have a positive impact on where they live.”

Superintendent Lee Pache, Specialist Operations, Lincolnshire Police, said: “Using intelligence and policing skills we focus on those who use commit crime and also use the road network to do so.

“We also targeted road users who flout road safety laws, who drive while disqualified, without insurance, and commit offences which cause serious harm on our roads.”