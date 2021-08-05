Ten out of ten for Lee's 10 in 10

Lee Robinson is taking part in the Brathay 10 in 10.

Lee Robinson, of Temple Bruer near Sleaford, is training to take on the gruelling Brathay 10 in 10, which is ten marathons in ten days, over May Bank Holiday next year.

The challenge, which takes place in the Lake District, sees the participants run ten laps of Lake Windemere over ten days, which has been described as one of the UK's toughest endurance events, with a peak height of 475ft and taking in Hawkshead, Newby Bridge, Bowness-on-Windermere and Ambleside along the way.

Lee, a keen ultra-runner who has taken on endurance runs in the past including the Equinox 24 at Belvoir Castle and the Grim Reaper Ultramarathon, is taking part in this tough challenge to raise money for youth charity the Brathay Trust, which supports children and families to reach their full potential by engaging with their local communities, a charity close to Lee's heart.

Lee Robinson is taking part in the Brathay 10 in 10.

He said: "I grew up in Warrington and was born when my mum was 17 years old. My mum gave me everything she could but I didn't get access to many things that would have helped me in my childhood.

"I want to not only make my own children - five-year-old Harriet and Rafferty, two - proud but also have the opportunity to change the lives of other children.

"I believe that every child deserves a stable, happy childhood and to get the support they need to grow to become successful, independent young adults."

To train for such a gruelling event, Lee is aiming to run around 80 miles per week through the coldest months of the year,supported by his coach, Adam Jackson, the team at ACME Running and the Human Performance Centre at Lincoln University.

Lee is aiming to raise £5,000 for the Brathay Trust and is almost halfway to his target.