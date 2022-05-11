Tennis club open day 'ace' for community

Woodhall Spa Tennis Club Open Day.

The tennis club hosted an open day on Saturday to showcase what the club has to offer the community, with more than 40 newcomers coming along to see what was going on.

The event, at the club’s home at Jubilee Park, began with a juniors coaching session at 10am, followed by an adult's beginner session, and then all the guests enjoyed a barbecue lunch and an adults doubles tournament was held in the afternoon.

The open day was to try and attract new members and show how sociable the club is, and committee member Ben Wisby said they were really pleased with how the event turned out:

"We had lots of new faces there on the day which was really positive to see and everyone had a great time.”

The club has kept its membership fees – £65 a year – low despite the country’s rising energy costs, which Ben said is to try and keep the sport affordable for people:

"With energy prices going up, we want to keep our rates as low as possible so that people can afford to keep coming, and we want to encourage people to play tennis.”

Woodhall Spa Tennis Club is described as being a friendly and sociable club, with lots of social events taking place at the club’s weekly open sessions on a Thursday evening.

As well as a planned presence at Jubilee Park’s events for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee next month, the committee also has a number of other events due to take place, including a Wimbledon viewing party.

"We want to be the social hub of the village,” Ben added, “Woodhall Spa is such a beautiful village with lots to offer and we want to showcase that.”

Woodhall Spa Tennis Club is open to all players of ages and abilities, with juniors being accepted from six years and up.

To find out more about joining Woodhall Spa Tennis Club, visit their website at https://clubspark.lta.org.uk/woodhallspatennisclub