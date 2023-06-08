Tennis club would 'love' your support for fundraising 24-hour 'tennis-a-thon'

​Your help is needed to help our local tennis club to ‘serve’ up a fundraising campaign to raise thousands to revamp the club’s facilities.

Horncastle & District Tennis Club.

​Horncastle and District Tennis Club are currently fundraising to resurface their courts and upgrade the court lights to LED ones, which the club have applied for a number of grants to fund, but will need to raise £28,000 themselves as well.

The club is set to hold a number of fundraising events throughout the season, and coming up next month will be the first of these – a 24hour Tennis-a-thon.

Sue Turner, a member of the club’s committee, said: “We’ll be doing lots of fundraising this year and we want to raise at least a few thousand, or as much as we can, and we are aiming to involve all ages from tots upwards and all abilities, from new starters or those looking to get back into tennis to more experienced players.”

The tough challenge will begin on Friday July 14, starting at 2pm, and running through to 2pm the following day.

As well as keeping games of tennis going for the 24 hours the club will be holding a quiz, a chocolate raffle, and traditional raffle.

To help keep the players and members sustained, there will also be a barbecue on Friday evening and bacon baps on Saturday morning.

