A palliative care patient was able to sit on his favourite Massey Furguson vintage tractor for the last time thanks to the Butterfly Hospice and the local agricultural community.

Colin and staff at Butterfly Hospice on the Massey Furguson tractor.

Colin, 81, from Edlington, has worked in agriculture his whole life and is receiving care at Butterfly Hospice after a cancer diagnosis.

As staff at the hospicegot to know Colin, his love of vintage tractors became very clear and he enthusiastically shared with staff details of his favourite tractor, the Massey Furguson, which he had driven years previously at the Lincolnshire Show Steam Rally – an event he attended every year without fail.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The team quickly began working on making Colin’s dream to sit on a Massey Furguson once more come true.

Colin on his favourite tractor.

Working in partnership, the staff from Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust (LCHS) and the Butterfly Hospice Trust, made arrangements with the local agricultural community for a troupe of seven vintage tractors to visit the hospice on Saturday (October 14).

Hospice staff invited family and friends, and welcomed Colin’s family too, for the occasion and they shared tea and cakes as they looked on with appreciation at the machines that had brought so much joy to Colin throughout his life.

Holly Watson, LCHS Clinical Team Lead at Butterfly Hospice, said: “We told Colin what we had planned and he made sure that he was appropriately suited and booted for the occasion.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Naturally, he found it quite overwhelming and was very heart warmed that the team had made this happen for him.