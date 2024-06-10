Terminally-ill Trevor to shave head for St Barnabas Hospice

Trevor Biddle is shaving his head in aid of St Barnabas Hospice.

​Being diagnosed with terminal cancer hasn’t stopped a Sutton on Sea joke-teller from cracking bad jokes, or wanting to do his bit for the charity that is helping him so much.

​Trevor Biddle, who celebrates his 69th birthday on Wednesday (June 12), has been living with prostate cancer for a number of years, but sadly, he has received the diagnosis that the cancer has spread to his bones, and he has an estimated year to live.

Despite this, Trevor is living life to the full with his partner Tricia Miles, and is planning to shave his head next month to raise money for St Barnabas Hospice, whose nurses have given him so much care and support since his diagnosis.

St Barnabas Hospice not only provides specialist, round–the-clock care in their hospices for seriously and terminally ill patients, but also provide care for patients in their own homes as well as supporting their loved ones.

Trevour said: “I wanted to do something good because St Barnabas ladies are so nice and so helpful and they’re there for you 24/7 – and they don’t get any government funding.

"I know it’s silly because we know what’s going to happen and what’s to come.”

Trevor is well known on Sutton on Sea and Mablethorpe social media for his jokes, with one joke he shared about finding a shark on Sutton on Sea beach – which was in fact a Shark vaccum cleaner – receiving more than 700 likes.

"I’m known fo my bad jokes, and I’ve been winding up the St Barnabas ladies,” Trevor said, “I live not far from the funeral parlour and I said to them the other day, shall I go down there and introduce myself as they’ll be picking me up soon!”

Trevor’s head-shave is set to take place on Friday July 5 at Sutton Pet Supplies, located on Sutton on Sea’s High Street at 10am, and he has extended his thanks to the “Pet Shop Boys” for their support.

St Barnabas Hospice’s East Lincolnshire Community Fundraising Officer Olivia Dexter said: "We'd like to say a huge thank you to Trevor for all of his support and courage in doing a sponsored head shave for us.

"It is an amazing and brave way to raise funds, and for us, this will help us continue our care to 12,000 indviduals across Lincolnshire. Thank you Trevor!"