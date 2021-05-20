Tesco and Help for Heroes launch urgent appeal for volunteers in lincoln

Volunteers wanted for Help for Heroes collection

The fundraising initiative across Tesco’s National Collection Weekend coincides with Armed Forces Day on the June 26.

Tesco and Help for Heroes are marking the occasion by encouraging people in Lincoln to show their support to wounded veterans and their families who’ve been impacted by injury or illness sustained while serving their country in the British Armed Forces.

Help for Heroes relies on the generosity of the public for the majority of its funding and saw a loss of approximately 75% to its income from national collections during 2020 as a result of the pandemic. At the same time, during the first lockdown the charity saw a 33% increase in those coming forward for mental health support compared to the previous year and a 30% increase in referrals to its veterans’ clinical services. It is therefore a vital time for the charity to raise awareness of the urgent support needed for veterans and encourage people to take part in fundraising.

David Waldron Store Manager at Tesco Extra Lincoln said: “As lockdown restrictions ease, we are pleased to be able to launch the National Collection Weekend and support the incredible work of Help for Heroes. We hope as many people as possible from Lincoln will get involved across the weekend and take this fun opportunity to reconnect with others, while making a difference supporting those who are wounded or injured as a result of service.

“As always, the health and safety of our colleagues, customers and volunteers is our top priority. We will continue to monitor the government guidance on Covid-19 closely and ensure all the necessary guidelines are followed at the time of the collections on June 26 and 27.”

Dean Williams Area Fundraising Manager at Help for Heroes in Lincoln added: “Volunteers have always been at the very heart of Help for Heroes, championing the cause and helping us to raise the vital funds we need to give wounded veterans and their families the support that they need for as long as they need It.

“We are delivering our recovery services in the community, online and over the phone so that we can support more veterans than ever, closer to home. By volunteering at the Tesco National Collection Weekend, you will be playing a vital role in helping us to ensure that we deliver our promise to be here for veterans and families, whenever and wherever they need us.”