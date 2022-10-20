Tetney Leek Club's giant veg impress members

Prizewinners at the 29th Annual Tetney Leek Club Show were Paul Major (2nd Prize), Greg Johnson (1st Prize), and Nick Lammin (3rd Prize). Photo by Chris Frear.

The Annual Tetney Leek Club Show Day, held annually at The Plough Inn in Tetney’s Market Place, saw leeks of all shapes and sizes on display.

The first place prize was awarded to Greg Johnson, with Paul Major in second place and in third place was Nick Lammin.

The Best Newcomer prize was awarded to Rosie Joyce, and the overall Best Leek in Show was presented to Jenny Sprasen.

The Club started in 1989 and follows rules and traditions of The Pot Leek Society, which aims to encourage and improve the cultivation and exhibition of leek, to investigate diseases and help establish clubs

