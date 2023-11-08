'Thank you!': Council praises community for helping Skegness Remembrance Day go ahead
An appeal was made back in September by Skegness Town Council for marshals after the massive turnout for the annual commemoration last year prompted concerns about crowd safety.
The Town Council is once again taking the lead with organistaion, but with councillors taking part in the parade itself, they and local RBL members appealed to the community to step forward to help ensure the proceeedings run smoothly.
However, the community did not let them down and at last week’s meeting of the town council, Coun Trevor Burnham reported 30 members of the public had come forward to help.
"If you had asked me a few weeks ago I’d have said this event couldn’t go ahead,” he said. “I’d like to thank everyone involved, including local businesses, for coming forward to help get the volunteers we need.
"We now have 30 volunteers and that is amazing.”
REMEMBRANCE DAY
Once again the Hildreds has given permission for participants to gather at the back of the centre in Briar Way at 10am.
The procession will set off at 10.30am across the High Street and into Lumley Road, turning right into Lumley Avenue and on to the cenotaph at St Matthew’s Church.
There a Service of Remembrance will be led by the Vicar, the Rev Richard Holden ahead of the laying of wreaths.
