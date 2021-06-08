‘Thank you’ garden created near Sleaford in tribute to community spirit amid Covid-19

The 'thank you' garden at Wellingore created by the village's WI group.

Wellingore WI has created the tribute on a piece on land by the side of the A607, at Wellingore, historically known as Wellingore WI Garden; it is where many members, past and present, have worked and planted bulbs and trees over the years.

Earlier this year, the group was offered some money through a Covid-19 grant scheme to create a ‘thank you’ garden that would celebrate the community spirit shown in and around the village amid Covid-19, whether it be from businesses and organisations, the church, or neighbours simply looking out for each other.

The project has been overseen by WI member Kay Zouhair. Fellow members Jenny Cawthorne and Charlotte Ridler created the eye-catching letters that spell ‘thank you’.

President Helen Berrie said: “This has been a great project for us as we see lockdown restrictions being relaxed. We’re so grateful to (Coun) Marianne Overton and the parish council for facilitating the grant and giving us their support. Also to Kay, Lottie and Jenny – and Lottie’s husband John – for all their creative inspiration and hard work. And of course, we appreciate the efforts of every one of our members who has turned out to help with digging, planting, or making coffee for the workers.

“There is a seat in this garden, which is currently being renovated by Jim, the husband of one of our members. Once it’s finished, we hope many residents and passersby will take the opportunity to make use of this, enjoy the summer splash of colour and reflect on, and be thankful for, the great community spirit of our Graffoe villages.”