Thank you! Towns' food banks overwhelmed by support

Organisers of food banks in Market Rasen and Caistor saw a surge of support in the run up to Christmas.

Nicholsons directors Richard Hallsworth, Kate Brown and Steve Robinson delivered items to the New Life Food Bank

In Market Rasen, Nicholson’s accountants has nominated New Life Church Food Bank as their charity of the year for 2023, which also marks the firm’s centenary.

They made their first donation in December, with directors Richard Hallsworth, Kate Brown and Steve Robinson taking along more than 20 bags of items collected through staff and client donations.

Advertisement

Richard said: “We always choose a charity to support and it is important to support things in our community – and we thought this one is really at its heart.

Children from Binbrook Primary School learnt how the food bank works

Advertisement

"We will be doing a number of events through the year – along with our Lincoln branch who are supporting a food bank in the city. I can’t think of a better charity to support at this time.”

Style Studio and Rase WI have also recently made donations, while children from Binbrook Primary School went along to learn how a food bank operates.

Advertisement

Volunteer co-ordinator at New Life, Katy Hiley said: “We are so grateful to Nicholsons for choosing us as their charity of the year and to all businesses, groups and individuals who have supported us. We have been really touched by the number of people who have dropped in donations; thanks to all.”

Also in Market Rasen, De Aston School has thanked everyone at the Salvation Army, Co-op Community Co-ordinator Mary Jane Storr, Market Rasen Lions and the Union Jack for supporting some school families through a difficult time, trying to make their Christmas a little brighter. Also Tesco for their continued support with food bank.

Advertisement

De Aston caretakers, Ida Franklin from the Salvation Army and Mary Jane Storr, Co-op Community

Over at Caistor, the town’s Sweetie Belles owner Michelle Clarke and fellow mum Beckie Smith wanted to raise around £60 to make up some sweet bags for families accessing Caistor Food Bank, but were overwhelmed with the response.

Advertisement