Thanks given for fundraising gala for Macmillan

Ingrid Ashton, of the Louth Macmillan Fundraising group, has expressed her gratitute to Graham Beauchamp of Woodhall Spa Conservative Club, who organised a gala evening at the club before Christmas to raise money for Macmillan.
During the event, artwork by local artist David Waller was raffled off, and altogether the event raised £1,450.77 for Macmillan Cancer Support to be used to support people living with cancer in Lincolnshire.
Mr Beauchamp then presented the cheque to Ingrid at a recent meeting, along with representatives from the Conservative Club, and Ingrid has thanked him and the club members for their help.