Thanks given for fundraising gala for Macmillan

A Macmillan Cancer Support fundraiser has extended her thanks to the organiser of a Woodhall Spa event that has raised more than £1,400 for their good cause.

Graham Beauchamp, Julie Waby, Jennie Beauchamp and Paul Bell presenting the cheque to Ingrid Ashton from Louth Macmillan Fundraising group.

Ingrid Ashton, of the Louth Macmillan Fundraising group, has expressed her gratitute to Graham Beauchamp of Woodhall Spa Conservative Club, who organised a gala evening at the club before Christmas to raise money for Macmillan.

During the event, artwork by local artist David Waller was raffled off, and altogether the event raised £1,450.77 for Macmillan Cancer Support to be used to support people living with cancer in Lincolnshire.

