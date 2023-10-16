Plans are in motion to develop 13 major solar farms across Greater Lincolnshire, though they face opposition from local residents and councillors alike.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Together, these sites, currently at different stages of development, could provide electricity to an estimated 1.3 million households annually. Yet, concerns about the amount of agricultural land they would occupy are growing.

While the proposed projects would cover just over one per cent of the region’s farmland, many fear the potential impact on the nation’s food supply.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coun Colin Davie (Conservative), executive for Economy, Environment, and Strategic Planning at Lincolnshire County Council, expressed his concerns.

Plans are in motion to develop 13 major solar farms across Greater Lincolnshire

He said: “The council continues to face considerable pressure with a huge number of Nationally Significant Infrastructure Planning (NSIP) applications within our planning system.

“A number of these relate to large scale solar on high quality farmland, which should be used for the securing of UK food security.

“There is no value in using Lincolnshire’s high quality and productive land for the farming of intermittent and unreliable renewable energy schemes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We believe that Lincolnshire’s contribution to future society should be to grow the food our nation needs on some of the finest farmland our country has available.

“The county planning committee will determine the council’s response to each application, on its own merits, and will issue its formal position through our proper process.”

Tom Bradshaw, deputy president of the National Farmers Union, added: “Renewable energy production is a core part of the NFU’s net zero plan and solar projects often offer a good diversification option for farmers.

“However, there is a need to strike a balance between food security and climate ambitions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It is important that large scale solar farm development is located on lower quality agricultural land, avoiding the most productive and versatile soils.