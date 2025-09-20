The best of Lincolnshire's autumn wildlife and where to enjoy it

Flatlands, ancient woodlands, and coastline of of the county come alive with vibrant colours and migratory wildlife during autumn, making it an ideal destination for nature lovers.
From watching thousands of birds on the coast to exploring historic woodlands, the county offers a captivating seasonal experience.
Autumn is a spectacular season for birdwatching along Lincolnshire's extensive coast as large numbers of migratory birds arrive to spend the winter.
In the month that the Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust celebrates its 10th anniversary, here are some ideas of places where you can explore the magic of autumn.
RSPB Frampton Marsh
: A highlight on the East Coast Flyway, this reserve on The Wash is a key site for migratory wading birds. Guided high-tide walks are offered, providing the chance to see thousands of birds pushed closer to the shore. Look out for avocets and curlews, along with hares and seals.
Gibraltar Point National Nature Reserve
: Near Skegness, this reserve's mosaic of salt marsh, mudflats, and dunes attracts large flocks of migrating birds, especially during the high tides of spring and autumn.
Donna Nook National Nature Reserve
: In November and December, this reserve becomes one of the most important grey seal pupping sites in the UK. The sight of hundreds of seal pups on the sand is a rare and unmissable spectacle.
Far Ings National Nature Reserve
: Found on the Humber Estuary, this site is an excellent spot for birdwatching. In autumn, keep an eye out for species like redshank and wigeon.
Woodlands and wildlife
As the leaves change, Lincolnshire's woodlands offer crisp walks among canopies of gold, copper, and red.
Snipe Dales Country Park and Nature Reserve
: A varied site with semi-natural wet valleys and mixed woodland, Snipe Dales is an ideal place to appreciate autumn's colours. You can also spot various woodland birds.
Bloxholm Wood
: Managed by the Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust, this ash-dominated woodland is a great place to see jays burying acorns in preparation for winter.
Belton Estate
: Explore the National Trust's Belton Estate on a ranger-led circular walk. In autumn, you can witness the historic deer herd in the parkland and enjoy the seasonal foliage.
Willingham Forest
: As a key site on the Lincolnshire Wolds bird trail, this forest provides excellent autumnal walks and opportunities for birdwatching.
Fens, heaths, and more
The diverse habitats of Lincolnshire provide plenty of options for an autumn adventure.
Whisby Nature Park
: This former sand and gravel quarry, now managed by the Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust, offers walks through woodland, open water, and marsh. Twilight events in October offer chances to see nocturnal wildlife.
Lincolnshire Wolds AONB
: Explore this protected landscape of rolling hills, valleys, and gentle streams. Areas like Red Hill and Linwood Warren are known for autumnal colours and fascinating fungi.
Willow Tree Fen
: This newer wetland reserve is home to the once-absent common crane, which can be seen in autumn.
Owlett Woods
: For a guided and immersive experience, consider a "Forest Bathing" session in these woods near Gainsborough, designed to help you connect with nature.
AI responses may include mistakes. Learn more
11 sites
Species finder - Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust
Seeing wildlife can't be guaranteed but that's part of the fun! * Spring. Top wildlife in Spring. At the start of Spring, wading birds begin to gather in their ...
Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust
Lincolnshire Bird Trail
Lincolnshire Wolds bird trail. Find a variety of landscapes including woodland, a steep sided river valley, reservoirs, reclaimed land, a former WWII airfield a...
Visit Lincolnshire
Belton Circular Walk - Gardens
A ranger-led morning walk across the Belton estate, exploring wood pastures, ornate gardens, and ancient trees while observing wildlife, including a historic deer herd. The walk will follow the river Witham, go through the Wilderness Gardens, across the open parkland to the HaHa, and into the Pleasure Gardens, covering approximately 5km and taking 2-3 hours. Participants will discover hidden stories and learn about the local wildlife and conservation efforts.
www.nationaltrust.org.uk