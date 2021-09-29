The Gainsborough Academy helped raise more than £220 for Macmillan Cancer Support at its charity coffee morning, which also included a Bake Off competiton, won by Sonia Brocklesby.
Students and staff at The Gainsborough Academy took part in a coffee morning for Macmillan Cancer Support
The students help raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support
Students are pictured with the winning cake of the Bake Off competition which was won by Sonia Brocklesby
There was a large range of cakes available to purchase
