The Gainsborough Academy’s chair of Governors shortlisted in National School Awards

The Gainsborough Academy’s chair of Governors has been shortlisted for the Governor of the Year Award in the National School Awards 2025.

This national recognition highlights the outstanding contribution Shaun Flynn has made to school governance and his lasting impact on students, staff and the wider Gainsborough community.

This national recognition highlights the outstanding contribution Shaun Flynn has made to school governance and his lasting impact on students, staff and the wider Gainsborough community.

The Gainsborough Academy (TGA) serves a community with high levels of socio-economic deprivation, with some areas ranking among the top 10 per cent most deprived in England in terms of employment, health, crime and education.

Against this backdrop, Shaun has provided stability, vision and leadership as Chair of Governors for several years, ensuring governance that makes a real difference to both students and staff.

Shaun Flynn with TGA Headteacher, Rachael Skelton

Under Shaun’s guidance, the school has seen significant progress, including improved attendance since 2021/22; strengthened behaviour and wellbeing systems, ensuring a safer, more inclusive environment; rebuilt community confidence through initiatives such as Proud to be TGA, where Shaun plays an active and trusted role and increased governance capacity, through mentoring fellow governors and supporting recruitment.

Shaun’s commitment has helped shape a school culture where students remain at the heart of decision-making, contributing directly to TGA’s continued improvement and success.

Helen O’Brien, CEO at Wickersley Partnership Trust, said: “We are delighted that Shaun has been recognised on a national level and is up for the Governor of the Year Award.

“It is fantastic to see The Gainsborough Academy go from strength to strength, and Shaun has played a huge part in that through his practical and student-focused governance.

Lee Rushforth with CEO, Helen O'Brien

“His strategic oversight, along with his genuine understanding of Gainsborough and the school community, have been crucial in ensuring that board-level decisions lead to real improvements for both our staff and students.

“We’re incredibly grateful to have him chairing governance at TGA and playing such an influential role across Wickersley Partnership Trust.

“We wish him the best of luck at the awards.”

Rachael Skelton, headteacher at The Gainsborough Academy, added: “Shaun is an integral part of the leadership at The Gainsborough Academy. His commitment to our school goes above and beyond – he is always available to offer support and advice to staff and students.

“I would personally like to thank him for his continued support and the role he has played in our ongoing improvements.”

WPT is also celebrating the achievement of Lee Rushforth, Director of Estates, who has been shortlisted for the Estates Management of the Year Award.

Lee has led transformative projects across the Trust, particularly in some of the most deprived areas of South Yorkshire and Lincolnshire, improving sustainability, safety and inclusivity across multiple schools.

The National School Awards 2025 will take place in December at the House of Lords in London, where winners across all categories will be announced.