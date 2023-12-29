“The generosity of our families was humbling” says Banovallum headteacher

​Horncastle’s food bank was given a huge pre-Christmas boost thanks to the generosity of the town’s students.

Horncastle Community Larder's Isabel Forrester with Banovallum students.

​Banovallum School held a Christmas Jumper and Non-uniform Day in support of the Horncastle Community Larder just before the Christmas holidays.

Students were asked to bring in some non-perishable goods instead of money, and Headteacher Grant Edgar they and their families “excelled themselves”:

“The generosity of our families was humbling,” he said, “We almost filled half the stage with the donations, and it was quite a challenge getting it all in the people carrier to deliver it to the Community Larder.

"There were definitely boxes on knees as Isobel headed off!

"I would also like to thank RK Waste management and maintenance services who provided us with a

number of boxes of pasta.

"A huge thank you to the parents and to the Senior Prefects who organised the day. It really helped to create a Christmassy atmosphere which continued on the Tuesday with our traditional Christmas Lunch.”

Isabel Forrester of the Community Larder said that the donations from the Banovallum students, and donations from other sources, have really helped the food bank’s stocks of food and that their generosity is “really humbling”:

"We had to spend £660 on supplies in one day before Christmas but supplies will be much more healthy to start off the new year, which is always the worst time of year as so many people will be struggling after Christmas,” she said.

Isabel has also extended her thanks to everyone who supported the food bank’s festive appeal, including the Lincolnshire Co-op and Co-op.

The food bank provides a three-day supply of food for individuals and families in need in the Horncastle area, and is always in need for supplies of food staples for their food parcels.

The items most required include tinned meat, hotdogs, and meatballs, tinned vegetables, items for hot drinks such as teabags, coffee, and hot chocolate, tinned fish such as tuna, toiletries such as shampoo, shower gel, shaving items, and sanitary products.