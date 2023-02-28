A brand new day service for adults with learning disabilities in Saltfleetby promises to offer a home from home environment for its clients.

The Hive's common area.

The Hive is the brainchild of sisters Rachel and Helena, who have more than 21 years' experience between them, and launched the service this week after being inspired by Helena's daughter Megan, 22, who has Down’s Syndrome.

Helena said: “We wanted to offer help for those with learning difficulties and disabilities in a home from home setting and a loving, nurturing environment as there are very few services like this in Lincolnshire.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

And so the Hive was created, offering their clients the opportunity to develop life skills including gardening, healthy cooking, and road safety, as well as a variety of arts and crafts activities, movement to music and be a part of the community.

Richard Smith with Harris Hawk, Duchess

The Hive also utilises pets as therapy, and has their own birds of prey therapy, as well as Tilly the horse, who brings delight to their clients:

Rachel said: “We often use the birds of prey as therapy, giving our service users a chance to exercise and watch the birds flying.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Hive’s sister team is now hoping to get as involved with the community as possible to give their clients the opportunity to socialise and be a part of the community.

"We have close links to the village hall and when we get going, we want to be able to run coffee mornings there and take part in the bingo and bowls – for us, it’s about building a community for our clients so they feel safe, like they would in their own homes.”

Tilly, the Hive's therapy horse.

The Hive is open from Monday to Friday from 9.30am to 3.30pm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

To find out more, contact Rachel on 07715281540 or email [email protected]