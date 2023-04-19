Havoc is back for the Bank Holiday at a Skegness nightclub complex for its biggest event yet.

The all night rave at the Hive promises over 50 DJs, MCs and Live PAs – and here’s what to expect...

Twisted 90s, Drum and Bass, Hardcore, House and Techno will be across five arenas and five floors. This includes the House arena which stretches across the entire width of the building and is the latest addition to the complex.

Dance anthems legend Dave Pearce, DnB Allstar Mozey, 90s legends N Trance, Baby D & Technotronic, Hard dance don Klubfiller, Techno god Marc EG, an exclusive hardcore set by Ian Van Dahl, an Ibiza Anthems set with Kevin and Perry, and local house collective Shanti are amongst the line-up.

According to a Hive spokesman last year’s rave attracted 2,000 people and they are looking for a repeat of its success this year.

Havoc starts on Saturday, April 29, at 9pm and continues until 6pm.

The House arena stretches across the entire with of the Hive.

Clubbers can party from 9pm to 6pm.

Last year's rave was a huge success.

More than 2,000 clubbers attended last year's rave.