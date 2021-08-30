The 'Lion' roars to promote wrestling youngsters in Skegness

Mayor of Skegness Coun Trevor Burnham has paid a visit to the LWP Wrestling Academy School.

The Wrestling Academy is open to children and adults aged from 11.

They are trained by Aaron Sharp 'The Lion' who has had a wrestling career for the last 18 years.

He decided to open LWP Wrestling Academy to help to get children off the streets and give them something to focus on in life.

Aaron aims to bring something new and different to Skegness and surrounding areas along with his partner Sabrice Loy, who wants to give the children and adults alike to have a future in wrestling.

The Wrestling Academy is open on Tuesdays (children's class) 5pm to 6.30pm and Saturdays (children's class) 11am to12.30pm. Adults class is 1pm to 5pm.

There is mat work on Tuesdays and ring work on Saturdays.

Children's prices are £5.

Adults prices are £20.

The wrestling academy takes place at:

78 Grosvenor Road,

Skegness PE25 2DF