Vintage fairground rides including a carousel, and a vintage organ, costumed characters and nostalgic entertainment from Punch and Judy will feature throughout the day, so make sure you save the date.

Coun Paul Howitt-Cowan, said: “I would encourage as many people to come out as possible and enjoy this day of fun nostalgic entertainment.

“Our Saturday market will take place along with the Farmers and Craft Market so it is a great way for people to think local when shopping.

The Merrye Olde Market is returning to Gainsborough

"It is another opportunity to take part in a summer celebration in West Lindsey and also offers a further opportunity for locals to reconnect with their childhood.”

Townscape Heritage activity co-ordinator, Theresa Workman, has been planning the day, which is taking place on Saturday, August 13, from 9am to 3pm.

She has arranged for costumed characters from our local heritage attractions and free activities on the side stands to take place. There will also be lots of information about visiting your local sites or volunteering opportunities.

Theresa said: “We are delighted to be able to build on the success of the Merrye Olde Market from last year, and make it a day to remember for our local residents.