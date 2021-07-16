With preparations taking place over the past few weeks by the shop fit and store teams, the transformation of the former Halfords/ Laura Ashley units at Marshall’s Yard is now complete.

The store was proudly opened by the Mayor of Gainsborough Coun Richard Craig, on Friday, July 16.

The ribbon cutting was met with smiles and applause by customers eager to explore their new store.

Mayor of Gainsborough, Coun Richard Craig, opened The Range store in Gainsborough

Around 40 jobs have been created for the local area with the opening of the new branch in Gainsborough, covering full and part-time roles in store management, retail assistants and warehouse staff.

This boost to the local economy, during such testing times for the retail sector, is welcome positive news for area.

The new branch will provide a selection of some of the British retailer’s most popular products, from home styling accessories and furnishings to cleaning must-haves and DIY essentials.

There will be exclusive offers running in Gainsborough until August 1, but customers need to be quick to get them before they’re gone.