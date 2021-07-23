The results are in! Louth’s most-loved tree is revealed...

Clare Spriggs receives her award from Mayor of Louth, Councillor Darren Hobson.

This wonderful tree was nominated by Clare Spriggs, shortlisted by judge Steve Gosse, and won 28 out of 104 votes.

Fortunately, the tree’s future was secured some time ago – it would have been felled as the old Linpac factory closed and the site became available for residential housing.

Clare, with the support of Lesley Hough (Councillor Koumi at the time), intervened though the planning process in order to save the tree.

The winning Copper Beech tree on Newbridge Hill.

The mayor and mayoress, Councillor Darren Hobson and Mrs Sarah-Jayne Hobson, presented Clare with the winner’s certificate last week.

A Hubbard’s Hill beech tree, nominated by Caroline, and the horse chestnut tree at the Church Street/Eastgate junction, nominated by Tamsin, were runners up.

A Transition Town Louth spokesperson said: “We are delighted with the public response to our competition which clearly evidences the community’s appreciation of the impressive trees we are fortunate to have in the area.

“We would like to say a big thank you all those who have taken part – nominators and voters, and our judges,, artist Steve Gosse, and East Lindsey District Council’s climate change and environment manager Sarah Baker.

“Thanks also to the Louth Town Council and James Silcocks at the Leader for their help. Full details of the voting results and the gallery of all nominated trees can be found on Transition Town Louth’s website.”