Budding bakers have the opportunity to be officially crowned ‘The baker of the best scones in the Wolds’ this weekend.

Louth Food & Drink Festival is taking place on Sunday October 1.

Louth Food and Drink Festival, which is taking place this Sunday (October 1, on Lincolnshire Day), promises to be a celebration and showcase of our local food and drink producers and will be taking place from 10am to 4pm.

Organised by East Lindsey District Council, the Festival will welcome over 60 different stalls to the town centre, with products on sale including local cheeses, chutneys, cakes, pastries, wines, beers, tacos, pizza, gin, waffles, fudge, fries, chocolate, ice cream and more.

Demonstrations from local suppliers and venues will take place throughout the day, including chocolate tasting, a cocktail masterclass, and a scone baking demonstration.

A children’s area will be set up on the day, featuring pop-up shows from Rhubarb Theatre performing The Very Hungry Caterpillar, as well as live music from Henry Atherton, The Athertons, and The Coggle Sisters.

The newest addition to the Festival though is a competition organised by The Rolling Scones, who will be giving residents the chance to get involved and be declared ‘The baker of the best scones in the Wolds’.

The competition will broken down into four classes which each have their own specific requirements:

Class 1 – Sweet scone – any flavour

Class 2 – Savoury scone – any flavour

Class 3 – Under 16 – Sweet scone – any flavour

Class 4 – Local businesses – fruit scone

To enter the competition, participants must choose a specific class and make six scones that meet the criteria, ideally uniform, but shape and size is open to interpretation.

Scones should be left uncut, with no butter, cream or jam added, with the ingredients used in your scones listed and submitted alongside your creations to The Rolling Scones stall from 10am until 11.30am.

Results will be announced at 3pm on the day.

The Festival is being held as part of East Lindsey District Council’s Vital and Viable Market Towns initiative, working with local communities to protect, promote and preserve East Lindsey’s market towns. The Festival is designed to promote the nationally recognised unique food and drink offer in Louth and the surrounding area.

A digital map will be launched at the event to help promote Louth’s food and drink offer going forwards, as well as helping residents and visitors navigate their way around the town to experience the offer for themselves.

Councillor Adam Grist, East Lindsey District Council portfolio holder for Market Towns and Rural Economy, said: “We are incredibly excited for the festival to kick off in less than a week’s time, and to enjoy the fantastic variety of high-quality food and drink businesses on offer in Louth and the surrounding area. It will be fantastic to see residents, visitors and traders come together to celebrate and explore this offer for themselves.