Fans of the Searchers, formed by John McNally in 1957, will get a second chance of seeing the tour after fans wouldn’t let them hang up their their famous Rickenbacker guitars last year.

The Merseybeat mega-stars – who have sold over 50 million records and scored 13 UK number one hits – have been going longer than every other band in the world, even beating the Rolling Stones by five years.

Following the sell-out 43 date tour guitarist John McNally said “The fans don’t want us to stop… and nor do we!

"The reception we had on the last tour was just amazing – fans singing along to our songs as if they were recent hits. It was such a tremendous experience, we’re going to do it all over again!”

Bassist Frank Allen said: “This musical journey is now in its sixty eighth year… we can’t get our heads around it.

"Like so many of our contemporaries, we thought our careers wouldn’t last more than a few years but here we are, nearly seven decades on.

" We’ve realised that The Searchers are for life, not just for Christmas! Another major factor in wanting to do it again is that the last tour was just so much fun. We can’t wait to get back out there.”

The Searchers are bringing their 'Thank you' tour to the Embassy Theatre in Skegness.

The 2024 ‘Thank You’ tour will take in towns and cities where The Searchers didn’t manage to play in 2023.

The tour starts on Saturday, April 6 – coming to the Embassy Theatre the following night – and covers 28 dates, culminating at the Town Hall, Dudley on Thursday, June 13.

Fans will be treated to a full set of The Searchers’ best-loved songs, including ‘When You Walk In The Room’, ‘Goodbye My Love’, ’Sugar & Spice’, ‘What Have They Done To The Rain’ as well as their three UK No.1 hits ‘Sweets for my Sweet’ (1963), ‘Needles and Pins’ (1964) and ‘Don’t Throw Your Love Away’ (1964). Also included will be material from the 70s and 80s, when the Searchers were signed to Sire Records, becoming label-mates with acts including Talking Heads, The Cure and Madonna.