Teenagers will be peddling their wares once again as a popular initiative returns to Louth this weekend.

Abigail Devaal, 15, and Luke Etches, 15, of IceScream 969 at Horncastle's Teenage Market in September.

Following on from successful markets over the past few months in Horncastle and Spilsby, The Teenage Market is coming back to town on Saturday (October 21) from 9am to 4pm, providing young traders aged 25 or under from the local area the opportunity to showcase their products and try market trading for free.

Just some of the traders in attendance include ZEC Crafts offering a range of different crafts, Upholstered Unicorn: Re-upholstery, refurbishment and re-covering services, Stitch N Petals offering crochet clothes, decor, plushies and flowers, origami-style Paper Crafts, Natures Promise, taxidermist Miss Quirky Dermy, and blacksmith CS Smithing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As well as the Teenage Market, ‘The Shenanigans’, a pair of comical artists, will be around on the day for people to interact and take photographs with, alongside musical entertainment from DJ Lewis Baker.

Councillor Adam Grist, portfolio holder for Market Towns and the Rural Economy, said: “It’s fantastic to see Teenage Markets returning regularly to our towns as it has such a positive impact for our young people, providing them a platform to show off their talents and creativity.

“Following the brilliant turnout and reception at our inaugural Louth Food and Drink Festival earlier this month, I hope lots of residents will join us to welcome these young entrepreneurs and explore some of the great products they have on offer.

“This great initiative helps to provide our market towns with new vibrancy and ideas, now and in the future, and can inspire and enable the next generation of market traders in East Lindsey.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Anyone aged 25 or under wanting to get involved in Teenage Markets in the future, visit https://theteenagemarket.co.uk/sign-up/trader.