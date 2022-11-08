Victoria Atkins MP at the SO Festival.

Arts Council England has revealed details of its new national portfolio of funded organisations for 2023-26, and eight organisations in Lincolnshire will receive a share of more than £2 million each year.

One of these is Box Clever Theatre, from Louth, a writer-led theatre company dedicated to creating contemporary theatre for young people. Through artistic productions and workshops, they bring theatre to young people, involving them in plays, as audience members, participants and co-creators

and has reached thousands of young people across the UK and beyond.

The SO Festival, first established in 2009, provides free, annual, outdoor arts festival in Mablethorpe and Skegness and aims to increase engagement and interest in the arts with those currently least engaged with culture.

Advertisement

The increased investment will allow them to expand the festival, engaging with more local communities alongside their international work.

East Lindsey District Council will use its investment to fund a programme of art and culture across our areas celebrating our abundant local heritage.

It will also include the creation of a cultural centre at the Colonnade in Sutton on Sea, which is being rebuilt through the Government’s Towns Fund.

Louth & Horncastle MP, Victoria Atkins, has celebrated the news, and said: “It is important that everyone can enjoy arts and culture on their doorstep.

Advertisement

"I am delighted that this investment will enhance the offer in the constituency of Louth & Horncastle, boosting our local economy, creating jobs in the area, and providing greater access to the cultural and art scene.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank the teams involved at East Lindsey District Council, Magna Vita and the Box Clever Theatre Company for the work they are doing in this area.

“I look forward to seeing first-hand the brilliant way this funding will benefit our communities.”

Peter Knott, Area Director for Arts Council England said: “We’re delighted to unveil our ambitious new portfolio reaching more people in more places across Lincolnshire than ever before.

Advertisement

“The Arts Council is investing more money outside London, and we’re introducing five new organisations locally.