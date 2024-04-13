Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The ultimate showman and probably the most popular dancer on Strictly Come Dancing, Giovanni Pernice, brings his moves to the Embassy Theatre on Friday, April 17.

Strictly Theatre Co presents Giovanni Pernice – Let Me Entertain You is a brand new tour for 2024The Strictly Come Dancing champion and BAFTA winner will be joined by a world class cast of professional dancers and West End performers to bring you an unforgettable experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

VIP Meet and Greet can be booked from 5.30pm (limited availability). The VIP Meet and Greet tickets include show ticket, plus a meet and greet with Giovanni for photo and autograph opportunities, a signed print and VIP lanyard.

Giovanni and Totally Tina are coming to the Embassy Theatre, Skegness.

Tickets are from £37 and the show starts at 7.30pm.

The temperature rises again on the Saturday when the award-winning Tina Turner Spectacular – Totally Turner – comes to the stage.

Members of the audience are invited to ome ‘shake a tail feather’ with the UK’s supreme Tina – Justine Riddoch – and her talented cast.

This breathtaking recreation of a live Tina Turner concert celebrates the golden anniversary of the Queen of Rock ’n’ Roll’s signature tune Proud Mary. Tina’s no-holds-barred take of the song established a reputation for fearsome live performances – and those never-ending legs!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hits including River Deep – Mountain High and Nutbush City Limits, We Don’t Need Another Hero and Simply the Best propelled Tina to stadium concert stardom.

Supported by her dazzling dancing girls in sequins, feathers and diamonds, Justine recreates those famed live performances.

Tickets are ddults £27 and under-14s £15

The show on Saturday, April 20, starts at 7.30pm.