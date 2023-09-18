Theddlethorpe Academy rated ‘good across all areas' by Ofsted

​​A village school’s transformation has been recognised by inspectors in a glowing report.

Celebrations at Theddlethorpe Academy as they receive a Good Ofsted inspection. Photo by Jon Corken

Theddlethorpe Academy had less than 50 pupils attending and rated as inadequate before the school was taken over by Lincolnshire Gateway Academies Trust in 2016.

Now there are 104 children attending the school and the school has seen a complete transformation under principal Susan Cook, and in their latest Ofsted, the school has been rated ‘good across all areas' in her first inspection as a headteacher.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We were quietly ecstatic when the inspector told us we were ‘good’,” Mrs Cook said, “I am immensely proud and relieved.

“Parents, staff and pupils were extremely positive in the surveys undertaken by Ofsted.

“Throughout the whole process the staff team exhibited a high level of coherence, cooperation,

and professionalism.

“I would also like to express my gratitude to the Trust for its generous support. I am really appreciative of their ongoing assistance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We collaborate closely. In terms of the Trust’s central services – HR, finance, estates and IT – I could not have asked for more.

“I’m also grateful to executive principal Andrew Clark for his ongoing support.”

Theddlethorpe was rated ‘good’ across all areas: quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management, and early years provision.

Leaders have “high expectations for all pupils”, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND).

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Staff help pupils to be well prepared for their next steps in education,” the report said, “The values of pride, achievement, confidence and effort are woven through school life. Pupils know and respect these values.

“Pupils enjoy attending school. They have positive relationships with staff and treat adults and one

another with respect.

“Staff help pupils to think about their mental health and well-being.”

Pupils feel safe and parents and carers hold the school in high regard.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Leaders have designed an ambitious curriculum and teachers work hard to make learning interesting.

Children in the early years get off to a good start and, in Key Stages 1 and 2, complete tasks and take pride in their work.

The report goes on: “Leaders work with their colleagues in other primary schools in the trust.

“Staff say they feel well-supported by leaders. They are proud to work at the school.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Overall, I found it to be a supportive, professional and organised process. I feel this successful outcome can be attributed to the thorough preparation by all in the Academy that took place prior to the event.

“Now we move forward and look at the ways we can improve further.”

For Lincolnshire Gateway Trust, the judgment means its seven primary and secondary schools –

Waltham Toll Bar, Cleethorpes, Louth, Somercotes, Reynolds and Pilgrim Academies – are rated either good or outstanding.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Chief Executive Officer Martin Brown said: “Many congratulations to Sue and her senior leadership team who have shown absolute determination to raise educational standards.

“When the Trust took it on, the school was threatened with closure and struggling for numbers. Now we have a popular, vibrant and successful academy.

“The report shows it has a great curriculum, great leadership and it is a warm and caring school.”

Chair of governors at the school and of the Trust Board, Philip Bond, was delighted:

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It’s a tremendous achievement for the Trust,” he said, “I am proud of the staff who have contributed to reaching the high standards reflected in the report.