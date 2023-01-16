Lincolnshire Police has issued an appeal for witnesses and information following a burglary in Theddlethorpe, on Friday evening (January 13).

Lincolnshire Police.

Three males wearing dark clothing and with their faces covered broke in to a property on Saltfleet Road, at around 8.30pm, where they are believed to have stolen mobile phones, a small amount of cash and some milk from the victim, a retired woman.

A spokesman for Lincolnshire Police said: “We are keen for anyone who saw suspicious activity, has information or who may have dashcam footage at the time to contact us.

Advertisement