Therapy ponies brought the beach to clients at a day centre in Skegness.

There was laughter and joy when Kaf Barriball dropped in with Buggles and Mimosa of Rainbow Dreaming CIC.

It was the ponies first visit to the Skegness Day Centre – and the ponies thoroughly enjoyed all the attention and fuss, and the odd treat!

Manager Mandy Hayes said: "Skegness Day Centre had a fabulous morning when they were visited by Buggles and Mimosa from Rainbow Dreaming CIC.

Here comes the sun! The theme of the visit was a beach day.

"The pleasure they brought to the people who attend the centre was apparent in their smiles and faces, and the interaction with everyone was infectious.

"Thank you Kaf for the extra mile you went to ensure the ponies were dressed for our themed beach day, really appreciate your efforts.

"A wonderful experience by two adorable ponies, can't wait for the next visit!"

Rainbow Dreaming recently aquired a new lorry to travel further afield for visits.

Where did you get that sun hat? Rainbow Dreaming at Skegness Day Centre.

They provide a variety of services from therapy pony visits to care homes, hospices, hospitals, day centres, and SEN settings, to weddings, birthday parties, and fetes, although we'll try to accomodate any other requests.

Skegness Day Centre, situated on the Skegness Hospital Site in Lincoln Road, has been open for the past 38 years and during this time has offered companionship and support for older people with a wide range of abilities and disabilities, including physical disability or reduced mobility, mental health issues, learning disabilities and early stages of dementia.

Activities include: Arts and Crafts, Board games, Jigsaws, Dominoes, Quizzes, Bingo, Keep Fit Classes, kurling and live entertainment.