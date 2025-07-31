'There are not enough words to thank the staff' - Mum from Boston-area to abseil Anfield in aid of hospitals that cared for premature son

Baby Jack on the CPAP machine at Lincoln County Hospital.

A woman from the Boston area is to take on a charity abseil at Liverpool FC’s Anfield stadium as a thank you to the hospitals she credits with saving her son’s life.

Emma Kane, of Wyberton, is to face the challenge at the home of The Reds – her chosen team since she was 10 years old – next month in aid of United Lincolnshire Hospitals Charity.

The fundraiser is being held as a thank you for the care her son Jack received following his birth in February of last year, eight weeks premature.

Jack’s other mum, Natalie, had experienced complications during her pregnancy with him, spending three days in hospital over Christmas 2023 as a result, before being rushed to the hospital again in February 2024.

Mum Emma Kane, of Wyberton, with Jack.

When Jack was born just a few hours later at Boston Pilgrim Hospital’s Maternity Unit, his lungs were not fully formed and he was unable to breathe independently.

He was placed on a CPAP (Continuous Positive Airway Pressure) machine, which helped him to breathe by delivering air into his lungs through small tubes inserted into his nose.

It took 12 hours to stabilise him, to ensure he was able to be safely transferred to Lincoln County Hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit, where he could receive more specialist care.

Emma said: “Jack was immediately placed into an incubator, and I had to follow him to ICU, leaving Natalie in theatre. She had lost half her blood and needed transfusions desperately.”

Jack spent a week with Lincoln County Hospital’s neonatal team, then, when he was strong enough to breathe independently, he was transferred back to Pilgrim Hospital.

It took two more weeks for him to learn to feed, but finally he was well enough to leave hospital and join his sisters at the family home.

Of her fundraiser, Emma said: “There are not enough words to thank the staff for what they did. I don’t know what we would have done without them; we just want to show our appreciation.”

“I have been a fan of Liverpool FC for over 30 years, ever since I went with my dad at the age of 10 to see my first game,” she added. “I am looking forward to the abseil and will be nervous, but I am definitely doing this.”

Charity manager Ben Petts said: “It is wonderful that Emma is supporting us in this way.

“Each year, the charity funds a wide range of projects to support our staff and the patients they care for, from scalp coolers that prevent hair loss in cancer patients to MRI play therapy for children needing a scan, from a sensory room at Pilgrim Hospital, Boston, to teddy bears for babies on the neonatal unit.”

Emma is aiming to fundraise £500. To help her achieve her target, visit: https://www.ulhcharity.org.uk/fundraisers/the-anfield-abseil-for-neonatal