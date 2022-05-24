David Coleman will be sadly missed.

During his 50 year career as owner and managing director at the family printing business, Impact (Boston) Ltd, Mr Colman provided jobs for hundreds of local people.

He was well-known and respected throughout the UK printing industry, specialising in labels, tickets and tags.

Steve Motson worked for him for 45 years: “David had time for each of his employees, not just to stop and chat but with a genuine interest in what they had to say.

“In my own personal life David was very supportive and as many of us at Impact, I like to think of him as a friend. There is so much we would like to thank him for”.

A keen sportsman he was a leading Skegness squash player, he helped to organise the team and his company, Impact, was the sponsor for a number of years.

KLH Leisure owner, Keith Hussey, had a friendly rivalry with David. He said: “David and I were among the local guys that started the in Skegness.

"We had some great games together and I have to say David came out on top more than me. He was the top player in Skegness for many years and played a big role in organising the team.”

As squash took its toll on David, hip by hip, a love of golf flourished and in 2003 served as Club Captain alongside his wife Sandra Colman as Ladies’ Captain of Seacroft Golf Club. He spent several years as Junior Organiser during which time the membership at Seacroft flourished.

Nigel Roylance took over the role of Junior Organiser after David. He said: “David was a thoughtful man which was always apparent in his approach to golf. I know first hand how much hard work he gave to the junior section of the club.

“He was generous, kind- hearted and well respected and his passing leaves a hole for all of us.”

In 2011, David found a new interest in cycling when, along with 12 friends, he cycled 300 miles from London to Paris, raising £20,000 for charity. Once again, David’s enthusiasm landed him with a role in local cycling club Alford Wheelers.

David’s son, Alex Colman said: “David gave work and hobbies his all, he loved competition but had such team spirit. Despite being a busy man, he’d make time for others, nearly always ending up organising or playing a helpful role.

“He was a kind, charitable man that expected nothing in return. The way he treated his colleagues and friends makes him a role model to us all.”

David is survived by his wife, Sandra, sister Andrea and two children Natalie and Alex along with his grandson Remy and was looking forward to his second grandchild in August.

Impact Boston Ltd, the Colman family business, based in Skegness, continues with over 50 loyal staff run by Sandra Colman, Alex Colman and long-term friend and colleague Glyn Turner.

A funeral service will be held at St Matthew’s Church in Skegness at 12 noon on Wednesday, June 1, followed by a celebration of David’s life at Seacroft Golf Club.