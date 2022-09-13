Queen Elizabeth II. Photo: Getty images

Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday (September 8), having ruled as the Queen for 70 years.

Her son has now ascended the throne as King Charles III.

The Horncastle branch of the Royal British Legion has now expressed its sadness at Her Majesty’s passing, paying tribute to the Royal Family’s many years of service to the Armed Forces:

“At 6.30pm on Thursday 8th September 2022, Buckingham Palace announced the sad passing of Queen Elizabeth II,” a spokesman said.

“Her Majesty had been our reigning monarch for over 70 years and was the Patron of the Royal British Legion.

“On her 18th birthday, Princess Elizabeth joined the Auxiliary Territorial Service.

"She trained as a driver and a mechanic. “She was the first female member of the Royal Family to be an active member of the Armed Forces.”

Princess Elizabeth became Queen on February 6th 1952 following the death of her father King George VI, and her coronation ceremony was at Westminster Abbey on 2nd June 1953.

“When she became Queen, Elizabeth made a promise to dedicate her life to her Country and Commonwealth,” Horncastle’s RBL’s tribute continued.

"For more than 70 years she achieved that promise. Worldwide no-one was more recognisable, and this was achieved by quietly going about her duties in the most honourable fashion.

“The motto of the Royal British Legion is “Service Not Self”.

"Every moment of her life Queen Elizabeth adhered to this principle. It was a dedication to her role that will never be surpassed.

“All Royal British Legion members will have their own particular memories of Queen Elizabeth. She touched everyone at some point.”

The Legion concluded its tribute by simply stating that there “will never be another ruler like her”.

"This is a particularly sad time for all Royal British Legion members and indeed the whole Country.