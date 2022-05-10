There's something for all the family to enjoy at Gainsborough's Farmers Market

From 9am to 3pm, customers can enjoy all the fantastic local traders in Gainsborough Market Place.

And this month it will be accompanied by live music from The Moonshiners, from 10am to 2pm, and a fun-filled kids corner with free face painting.

Charlotte Toplass, events and marketing executive at Marshall’s Yard, said: “The Farmers Market is something we all look forward to every month and it's just getting bigger and better.

Trader Curly Nook Jewellery

“This month we’re welcoming so many high quality local traders such as Baa-mifelts who create wonderful needle felt items, Curly Nook Jewellery and Kevin’s Handmade Pies.”

The monthly Farmers Market occurs every second Saturday of the month on the Market Place and is designed to support businesses in the area while showing visitors the benefits of shopping local.

Monthly favourites on the Market include Sarah’s Sweet Treats, Mount Pleasant Windmill, and Redhill Farm Free Range Pork.

Charlotte said: “Award-winning traders, mixed with atmospheric music and fun for all the family, a day at Gainsborough’s Farmers Market is one not to be missed.”

Gainsborough’s Farmers Market is a joint initiative coordinated by Marshall’s Yard and West Lindsey District Council.