Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Marks &Spencer to close stores in May - full list of closures
1 hour ago Extra safety checks on 100 fairground and theme park rides across UK
1 hour ago Zoe Ball confirmed as host of new ITV talent show
1 hour ago Wife of Duke with key coronation role dies just days before event
1 hour ago Enter Shikari announce huge UK tour - full details
3 hours ago Tributes paid to singer Gordon Lightfoot following death

There's still time to sign up for Jerry Green Dog Rescue’s 60 Miles in May challenge

There’s still time to put your best foot forward and take on Jerry Green Dog Rescue’s 60 Miles in May challenge.

By Shelley Marriott
Published 2nd May 2023, 12:26 BST
Updated 2nd May 2023, 12:26 BST

The fundraiser started on Monday, May 1, but registrations are still open for last minute sign ups.

The concept is simple, complete 60 miles across the month of May, whether that be running, walking, skipping, swimming, cycling, or perhaps something more inventive.

Jerry Green Dog Rescue operates dog rescue and community support services across the three regions of Nottinghamshire, Lincolnshire and Yorkshire.

Most Popular
Amanda with a Jerry Green Rescue DogAmanda with a Jerry Green Rescue Dog
Amanda with a Jerry Green Rescue Dog

Amanda Shaw, Nottinghamshire Centre Manager, is taking on the challenge after seeing first hand, every single day the difference Jerry Green Dog Rescue makes to dogs in its care.

She said: “This challenge is achievable for everyone, walk it, run it or even skate it.

"I will be sporting my 60 Miles in May T-Shirt every step of the way and I hope to see you all out there on your own adventures.”

Registration for the challenge is free, and each participant will receive a free t-shirt, plus a certificate and medal on completion.

There’s prizes up for grabs for reaching key fundraising milestones. Supporters who raise over £100 will receive a free ‘do it for the dogs’ neck buff, and those who raise over £300 will receive a 60 Miles in May hoody.

To find out more about this fantastic fundraising challenge and to sign up, visit www.jerrygreendogs.org.uk and click the 60 Miles in May web banner on the home page.​​​​​​​

Related topics:SupportersNottinghamshireYorkshireLincolnshire