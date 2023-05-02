There's still time to sign up for Jerry Green Dog Rescue’s 60 Miles in May challenge

There’s still time to put your best foot forward and take on Jerry Green Dog Rescue’s 60 Miles in May challenge.

The fundraiser started on Monday, May 1, but registrations are still open for last minute sign ups.

The concept is simple, complete 60 miles across the month of May, whether that be running, walking, skipping, swimming, cycling, or perhaps something more inventive.

Jerry Green Dog Rescue operates dog rescue and community support services across the three regions of Nottinghamshire, Lincolnshire and Yorkshire.

Amanda with a Jerry Green Rescue Dog

Amanda Shaw, Nottinghamshire Centre Manager, is taking on the challenge after seeing first hand, every single day the difference Jerry Green Dog Rescue makes to dogs in its care.

She said: “This challenge is achievable for everyone, walk it, run it or even skate it.

"I will be sporting my 60 Miles in May T-Shirt every step of the way and I hope to see you all out there on your own adventures.”

Registration for the challenge is free, and each participant will receive a free t-shirt, plus a certificate and medal on completion.

There’s prizes up for grabs for reaching key fundraising milestones. Supporters who raise over £100 will receive a free ‘do it for the dogs’ neck buff, and those who raise over £300 will receive a 60 Miles in May hoody.