Thieves smashed doors and shutters and stole cash from ATM at Scotter Co-op

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for witnesses and information following the ATM theft at Lincolnshire Co-op in High Street, Scotter, Gainsborough.

The police were alerted to the incident at around 2.20am on Friday, February 25, following an alarm being triggered.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On arrival to the scene officers found the shutters on the shop broken and the door smashed, and the contents of the ATM stolen.

Cash from the ATM at the Co-op in High Street, Scotter, was stolen

A spokesman from Lincolnshire Police said: “A white Ford transit van believed to have been involved was recovered at the scene.

“We also believe that a dark-coloured Audi A3 was involved.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who may have dashcam or CCTV footage of the incident, which may show four people along with the vehicles.

“The Audi A3 was driven off in the Scotton direction.

“We would also like to hear from anyone who may have captured footage in the local area between 2am and 2.40am of the vehicles.

"Anyone with any other information which could help the investigation is also asked to come forward.

“If you witnessed the incident, have dashcam or CCTV footage which could help, or any other information which could aid the investigation, please get in touch in one of the following ways.

“By calling 101 quoting incident 20 of February 25.

“By emailing [email protected], don’t forget to include incident 20 of February 25, in the subject line.

“If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.”