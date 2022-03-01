Thieves smashed doors and shutters and stole cash from ATM at Scotter Co-op

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for witnesses and information following the ATM theft at Lincolnshire Co-op in High Street, Scotter, Gainsborough.
The police were alerted to the incident at around 2.20am on Friday, February 25, following an alarm being triggered.
On arrival to the scene officers found the shutters on the shop broken and the door smashed, and the contents of the ATM stolen.
A spokesman from Lincolnshire Police said: “A white Ford transit van believed to have been involved was recovered at the scene.
“We also believe that a dark-coloured Audi A3 was involved.
“We are keen to hear from anyone who may have dashcam or CCTV footage of the incident, which may show four people along with the vehicles.
“The Audi A3 was driven off in the Scotton direction.
“We would also like to hear from anyone who may have captured footage in the local area between 2am and 2.40am of the vehicles.
"Anyone with any other information which could help the investigation is also asked to come forward.
“If you witnessed the incident, have dashcam or CCTV footage which could help, or any other information which could aid the investigation, please get in touch in one of the following ways.
“By calling 101 quoting incident 20 of February 25.
“By emailing [email protected], don’t forget to include incident 20 of February 25, in the subject line.
“If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.”
Advice from Lincolnshire Police on how to prevention shop theft includes invest in a properly managed CCTV system and make sure appropriate signage is displayed, consider placing a wall mounted CCTV monitor near to till points, if you are designing your shop try and use low-level aisles so your staff can see customers at all times, use mirrors to reduce blind spots and manage the obstructions in your store and avoid shelving or displays so high that they obscure surveillance.