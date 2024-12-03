The third annual toy drive is underway in Skegness in Christmas with already a good stack of gifts for worthy children.

Generous toy donations from the community will bring smiles to the faces of children supported by the Storehouse Food Bank and the Children's Ward at Pilgrim Hospital.

There is still time to make a donation as the toy drive will be open until Sunday, December 8.

Until then, members of the community can drop off gifts at the Hideout Café and Bar in Compass Gardens during opening hours.

Brad Johnson, one of the organisers along with Hideout owner Carl Wheaton, said: "What started off as an idea has grown to something so special.

“No matter how big or small, every gift counts.

"All we ask is that presents are new and sealed in their original packaging to ensure they're safe and undamaged.

"We also ask that donations are not wrapped in Christmas wrapping paper either.

"Your kind donations will spread happiness and create lasting memories for our community's children this festive season.”

Businesses are also invited to donate to this cause.

The final day, Sunday, December 8, will be attended at 9am by Mayor of Skegness Coun Adrian Findley and MP for Boston and Skegness Richard Tice who are going along to see the final amount before it is loaded onto the van to be distributed to the Storehouse first, and then on to the Pilgrim Hospital Children’s Ward.

Brad added: “We are excited that both representatives have accepted our invitation to join us on our final day and for agreeing to come to this showcasing of how, in its third year, this is becoming a regular fixture of the community Christmas calendar.”

To make a donation, visit the Hideout Café and Bar, Grand Parade, Skegness, PE25 2UG What3Words: https://what3words.com/much.skip.sooner