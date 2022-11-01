Thirteen neighbours living on the same Mablethorpe street shared £3.95 million when LN12 1RQ was revealed as the full winning postcode.

A total of 591 people in Mablethorpe are celebrating after their postcode sector, LN12 1, shared a £7.9 million prize, with a whopping 13 neighbours living on the same street shared £3.95 million when LN12 1RQ was revealed as the full winning postcode.

Eleven neighbours pocketed a cheque for £263,333 each, and another two neighbours scooped £526,666 each after playing with two tickets.

Father-of-two Cyril Hellewell, 56, is now a ‘half-a-millionaire’ after winning £526,666.

He said: “It’s a miracle. I was just flabbergasted, absolutely flabbergasted, I just couldn’t believe the amount; It really is once in a lifetime stuff.”

Advertisement

The couple, who got married last year, said that the money would mean they could go on their dream honeymoon.

Cyril said: “We’ve always wanted to go to Egypt together. So, we can now do that and have the honeymoon we never went on.”

However, Cyril’s first purchase is not going to be quite as luxurious as he said he’d be straight to the shops to buy butter:

“First thing I’m going to get is some Lurpak for the fridge, it’s that expensive these days. I can buy at least ten packs now”, Cyril joked.

Advertisement

Cyril said some of the winnings would go to help his and Maria’s children: “We can sort the kids out - which is a great feeling.”

Great grandmother-of-fourteen Beverley White, 82, and her husband Michael, 81, both scooped cheques for £263,333 each.

Beverley yelled out in disbelief when their cheques were revealed while a few of her grandkids watched on: “Oh my god! Look! Oh, kids we’ll have a good old Christmas now… and many Christmases to come.”

Beverley, who worked as a nurse for more than 30 years, said: “Never in my life did I think that this would happen to us. I’d love to see my bank managers face when that goes in my bank account.

Advertisement

“I don’t think I’ve ever made that much money in my whole life, and I’ve worked from when I was 15 until I retired.”

Beverley said that they will be able to help out their family and make this year a Christmas to remember, and buy a bungalow.

Michael, who worked as a long-distance lorry driver, added: “We gave up the mobility car that we had last year and Beverley needs a special car to get in and out of.

"We could now buy a Citroen Berlingo to make our life easier when getting about locally.”

Advertisement

Another neighbour, Samantha Douglas, found out she had won £263,333 while in-between working back-to-back nightshifts at a local care home.

Samantha, who has lived on the street for over 40 years, said: “It’s fantastic, I’m over the moon.

“We’ve not even gave it a thought about what we could buy because we’ve never thought about winning this sort of money – never in our wildest dreams really.”

“There will be something for our children and my first buy will be to replace our 20-year-old car with a new one.”

Advertisement

Gordon and Lynda Ames said they could ‘jump over the moon’ after winning £263,333 each.

Lynda said: “We’re just fantastically happy with this at our age, it’s lovely to have this win behind you.

The grandparents said that along with helping out their family they’d like to give some of the winnings to local charities: “It gives us an opportunity to share it with our local charities too, such as the RNLI, Cancer and Air Ambulance charities and Dogs Home,” Lynda said, “We like to help people out and charities are important in our small community in Mablethorpe.”

Bonita Haley, 76, also won £526,666. She found out about the cash windfall alongside her husband Peter and the pensioners were left stunned by the win.

Advertisement

Peter said: “One day you’ve just got your pension, the next day you’ve got over half a million. It’s quite something, we’re still in shock.”

The remaining residents in the sector received cheques ranging from £6,067 to £24,268, depending on how many tickets they play with.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Jeff Brazier congratulated the winners: