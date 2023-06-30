​This postie delivered - for 39 years!

Kirkby on Bain Parish Council chairman, Martin Briscombe, presents Ian with his gifts.

​Councillor Jill Russell on behalf of Kirkby on Bain Parish Council We would like to pay tribute and grateful thanks to Ian Ranyard who has been postie for Kirkby on Bain and surrounding areas for a magnificent thirty-nine years and who is doing

his last delivery on Friday 23 rd June 2023 before the start of a well-earned retirement. This is

an exceptional, outstanding length of service, ,

which he did thankfully.

He has been a cheerful, friendly face well known, liked and respected amongst the

community, carrying out his job diligently and accurately.

He must have seen a lot of changes to the village and its inhabitants over the many years,

including new housing, changes of people and friendly and not so friendly dogs! Also

extremes of weather including heat waves, snow and floods through which he would have

had to battle.

Many of the villagers view him as a friend and will miss him a lot.

To show the Parish Council appreciation our Chair, Martin Briscombe, presented Ian with a

memento of the village, a picture of the Ebrington Arms, with a written tribute.

On behalf of KOBPC and the people of Kirkby on Bain we thank him for his service to the

community and all wish him well on his retirement and hope it is an enjoyable and a long one