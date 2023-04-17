This year’s Lincolnshire County Show will be ‘best and busiest’ as it returns for 138th year

Lincolnshire’s biggest annual event, the Lincolnshire Show, will be making its grand return this June.

Hosted and organised by the Lincolnshire Agricultural Society (LAS), The Big Show will take place at the Lincolnshire Showground on Wednesday, June 21, and Thursday, June 22, and is set to welcome more than 60,000 visitors across two days with a brand-new timetable of events.

This year’s event will see the addition of new zones and breath-taking entertainment in the Main Ring as well as a range of favourite exhibitors and spectacular live demonstrations, with further details to be revealed over the coming weeks.

Andrew Buckley, chairman at LAS, said: “We can’t wait to welcome visitors back to the Lincolnshire Show this year.

"We really want to encourage families, young people and individuals to come in and join in the fun. We offer an amazing array of exhibitors, live demonstrations and interactive displays that are loved by all.

“We are a great charity which aims to educate young people, families and individuals about food, farming and the countryside.

"All profits are used to fund educational work, supporting local children from around Lincolnshire.”

A popular favourite, the Schools’ Challenge, will also return to the Exo Centre this year, where local schools showcase their selected Schools’ Challenge entry. With ten challenges to choose from, the event aims to inspire young people to gain a better understanding of Lincolnshire’s rich agricultural history, its horticulture and land-based activities.

Andrew said: “This year is set to be our best and busiest yet, and we’re excited to welcome visitors once again. We have such a rich and diverse history of agriculture in Lincolnshire, and The Lincolnshire Show is always a fantastic opportunity to celebrate that.

“This year, we’ve worked hard to make it a show to remember, with some long-standing classics such as the Aviation Zone, but also a few new surprises too – watch this space for further exciting announcements.”